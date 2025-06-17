iOS 26 Improves Screenshots in Three Ways

by

iOS 26 includes three small but meaningful changes for screenshots.

iOS 26 Screenshots
The upcoming software update adds a new Screen Capture menu to the Settings app, under General. In it, there are a few useful toggles.

First, there is now an option for HDR screenshots. When this format is selected, any HDR photos or videos in screenshots will actually appear in HDR with full dynamic range, when viewed on newer iPhone models and other supported devices.

Apple says HDR screenshots use the HEIF image format. There is still an option for SDR screenshots, which are saved as PNG files.

Second, CarPlay screenshots finally work on an opt-in basis. On iOS 18 and earlier, taking a screenshot on an iPhone connected to CarPlay generates both iPhone and CarPlay screenshots. Starting with iOS 26, however, only an iPhone screenshot is captured in this situation by default. CarPlay screenshot capture must be turned on manually.

Third, when you take a screenshot on an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, you can now identify content within the screenshot by using the Visual Intelligence feature.

Apple has redesigned the screenshot interface on iOS 26, with Visual Intelligence options now shown at the bottom of the screen. "Ask" lets you ask ChatGPT about content in a screenshot, while "Image Search" can show you similar images to those in a screenshot across Google Images, Etsy, and Pinterest. There is also a "Highlight to Search" option that lets you conduct an image search for a specific object in a screenshot.

If you would rather have screenshots appear as thumbnails in the bottom-left corner of the screen, as they do on iOS 18 and earlier versions, you can turn off full-screen previews in the new Screen Capture settings menu.

iOS 26 is currently in beta, and the update should be released in September.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Three Months With These 12 New Features

Saturday June 14, 2025 5:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
Read Full Article209 comments
apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Monday June 16, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article102 comments
Logitech Logo Feature

Logitech Announces Two New Accessories for WWDC

Friday June 13, 2025 7:22 am PDT by
Alongside WWDC this week, Logitech announced notable new accessories for the iPad and Apple Vision Pro. The Logitech Muse is a spatially-tracked stylus developed for use with the Apple Vision Pro. Introduced during the WWDC 2025 keynote address, Muse is intended to support the next generation of spatial computing workflows enabled by visionOS 26. The device incorporates six degrees of...
Read Full Article24 comments
iPadOS 26 App Windowing

Apple Explains Why iPads Don't Just Run macOS

Friday June 13, 2025 7:46 am PDT by
iPadOS 26 allows iPads to function much more like Macs, with a new app windowing system, a swipe-down menu bar at the top of the screen, and more. However, Apple has stopped short of allowing iPads to run macOS, and it has now explained why. In an interview this week with Swiss tech journalist Rafael Zeier, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that iPadOS 26's new Mac-like ...
Read Full Article255 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

17 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Thursday June 12, 2025 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you skipped the iPhone...
Read Full Article69 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article201 comments
terminal macos tahoe

Apple's Terminal App Gets Colorful Redesign in macOS Tahoe

Monday June 16, 2025 4:12 am PDT by
Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted. The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader...
Read Full Article79 comments

Top Rated Comments

Mike MA Avatar
Mike MA
26 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Stopped counting how many screenshots I’ve taken by mistake while turning off the iPhone.

Wish that would be changed while using the physical buttons.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments