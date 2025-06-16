Spigen's Latest Apple Watch Charger Looks Like a Retro iMac
Spigen recently expanded its C1 series with a https://www.spigen.com/products/apple-watch-classic-c1-charger-stand that's designed to look like Apple's retro iMac G3. For those unfamiliar with Spigen's C1 accessories, they are modeled after classic Apple products.
The Apple Watch Classic C1 Charger Stand is priced at $34.99, and it is designed to house an Apple Watch charging puck. This is just an Apple Watch charger enclosure, so you're going to need to supply your own puck. The good news is that if you have an Apple Watch with fast charging, you can use the puck that came with it to get the quickest charging speeds.
Spigen's C1 Charger Stand uses the iMac G3 shape, with the Apple Watch charging puck embedded in the display. It features a disk drive at the front, and two control buttons. At the back, there's a translucent plastic enclosure with four color options selected to match Apple's original Mac: Tangerine, Graphite, Bondi Blue, and Ruby. Bondi Blue in particular is a well-known color associated with the iMac G3.
The Apple Watch charging cable can be pulled through the back of the mini iMac, and the cable length can be tucked away under a desk for a cable-free look.
Spigen offers a range of C1 devices inspired by classic Apple products, including iPhone cases and AirPods cases.
Spigen's new iMac G3 Apple Watch charger can be purchased from the Spigen website.
