iPhone Parts Become Wall Art in New 'Collectible Phones' Display Pieces

Leaker Sonny Dickson recently launched Collectible Phones, a new website focused on art created from discarded iPhones that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.



Dickson's company sources out-of-commission iPhones from recycling facilities, selecting those in the best condition to disassemble and preserve. The site says that only the best components are picked, carefully glued to a backboard, and then placed in a high-quality frame.

Each component is labeled with details and specifications, so you'll see all of the information about the iPhone's display, logic board, battery, and more. Launch date, pricing, and other interesting tidbits are included too.

Right now, Collectible Phones is offering the $349 Collectible 2G, featuring Apple's iconic original ‌iPhone‌ from 2007. Each component of the original ‌iPhone‌ has a description of what it was, from the camera to the Home button. Dickson sourced an original screenshot of the first version of iOS, so you can see what the Home screen of the ‌iPhone‌ looked like back in 2007.

Each Collectible 2G piece can be purchased with either a black frame or a silver frame that's ready to hang on the wall. Frames measure in at 30cm x 42.3cm, and shipping is free worldwide. In the future, Dickson plans to add more devices to the collection.