Apple Seeds First Betas of visionOS 2.6, tvOS 18.6, and watchOS 11.6

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming visionOS 2.6, tvOS 18.6, and watchOS 11.6 updates for testing purposes. The software comes over a month after Apple released visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5.



The betas are available to registered developers at the current time, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on each device.

There's no word on what's included in the beta updates at this time, but we'll update this article if any new features are found.