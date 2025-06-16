Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Sequoia 15.6
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a month after Apple released macOS Sequoia 15.5.
Developers can opt-in to the macOS Sequoia beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.
There's no word yet on what's included in macOS Sequoia 15.6, but rumors suggest that Apple plans to bring Apple Intelligence to China. There have been some regulatory hurdles that Apple is dealing with, so Apple Intelligence in China might be delayed beyond macOS 15.6.
