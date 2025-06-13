Apple TV Thread 1.4 Update Coming in tvOS 26 This Fall

Apple TV devices will support Thread 1.4 when tvOS 26 launches this fall, according to network analysis by Matter Alpha. The update was discovered in the tvOS 26 beta announced at WWDC, suggesting the upcoming HomePod Software 26 will also support the latest version of the protocol.



Thread 1.4 addresses a particular issue in the form of competing Thread networks. Previously, border routers from different manufacturers would create separate networks, which fragments your smart home setup. The new standard ensures all Thread 1.4 devices join a single mesh network instead.

The protocol update also gives Thread devices direct internet access, enabling features like smart shades that adjust based on weather conditions or lights that change color with sports scores.

Since HomePod uses a fork of tvOS, the upcoming HomePod Software 26 will likely include Thread 1.4 support as well. Both Apple TV 4K and HomePod models work as home hubs in Apple's smart home ecosystem, and they also serve as Thread border routers.

Thread 1.4 was officially released in September 2024 and includes improved testing tools for manufacturers plus better network visibility for troubleshooting. The Thread Group reports major device and platform vendors are gradually adopting the standard, though Google and Amazon's adoption of Thread 1.4 is expected to come next year at the earliest.

Apple users will gain access to the new Thread 1.4 capabilities when tvOS 26 is released in September.