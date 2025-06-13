tvOS 26 Introduces Automatic Sign-In Feature for Apple TV Apps

Apple this week introduced a new Automatic Sign-In API, which will make it easier to sign in to apps across multiple Apple devices.



Starting with Apple's latest software releases, such as iOS 26 and tvOS 26, you will be able to sign in to an app on one Apple device and automatically be signed in to the app on other Apple devices. For example, if you sign in to the Disney+ app on your iPhone, you would automatically be signed in to the Disney+ app on your Apple TV. However, it will take time for developers to begin implementing this functionality.

Apple says this feature will eliminate the need to re-enter usernames and passwords across its software platforms, by linking app logins to a user's Apple Account.

tvOS 26 is currently available in beta.