Apple Says iPhone Games Can Offer Redemption Codes Later This Year

Apple this week announced that App Store app developers will be able to offer redemption codes for all types of in-app purchases starting later this year.



In 2020, Apple introduced the ability for developers to offer customers unique, alphanumeric codes that they can redeem in the App Store for free or discounted auto-renewable subscriptions. Later this year, Apple will be allowing developers to offer these codes for any in-app purchases, including consumable items like in-game currency.

Apple previously said that developers can offer customers these one-time codes digitally, such as through an email, or offline at physical events. For example, the team behind Clash of Clans could promote the game at a convention by offering customers who walk by their booth a card with a redemption code for a free or discounted Sack of Gems.