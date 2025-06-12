iPadOS 26 Gets New 3D Graphing Feature for Math Notes
Apple improved the Math Notes feature in iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, allowing users to input equations to create graphs in three dimensions.
Math Notes was added in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. It works in the Notes app, or through a Math Notes option that's accessible through the Calculator app. The feature is designed to solve math problems or equations when an equals sign is entered. On the iPhone, Math Notes works with typed equations, but on the iPad, you can write out equations by hand with the Apple Pencil and get in-line results.
With iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, when you write an equation with three variables, Math Notes is able to create a graph with three dimensions. So, for example, if you write an equation like z=sin(x^2 + y^2), you'll get a ripple graph.
To use the feature, write or type an equation and then tap on one of the variables and choose the Insert 3D graph option. 3D graphs can be enlarged, resized, and moved using tap and drag gestures. While it is available on both iPhone and iPad, the feature works better on the iPad due to the larger display area. If you're handwriting Math Notes on the iPad, write an equation and then circle it to get to the graphing options.
The new 3D graphic functionality could be useful for linear algebra and multivariable calculus visualizations, and the graphs that are output can be copied and pasted into other apps.
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are in the early stages of testing and are only available to developers at the current time. Apple plans to release a public beta in July, and a launch will follow in September.
