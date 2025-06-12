iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe Expand AutoFill Feature for One-Time Codes

Apple is improving its AutoFill feature for one-time verification codes on iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe.



Software engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered that iOS 26 can automatically fill in one-time verification codes from third-party apps, like Google Voice. The feature previously only worked with codes from Apple's Messages app on the iPhone.

As noted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, macOS Tahoe can automatically fill in one-time verification codes from the Messages app in Google Chrome and other third-party web browsers. The feature was previously limited to Safari on the Mac.

These are two great quality-of-life improvements to this crowd-pleasing AutoFill feature.

iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe are currently available in developer beta, with public betas to follow next month. The software updates will be released to the general public later this year, bringing these AutoFill improvements to all users.