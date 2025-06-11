iOS 26 Adds Custom Snooze Times After Years of 9-Minute Tyranny
In iOS 26, Apple is introducing a deceptively simple feature that could transform your morning routine: customizable alarm snooze intervals.
The update allows users to set snooze duration anywhere from 1 to 15 minutes, finally breaking free from the rigid 9-minute default that has frustrated iPhone users for years. You can access the feature by tapping any alarm and tapping the number next to "Snooze Duration" in the options.
While it might sound trivial, the change nixes a long-lingering frustration. Some people need just a quick 2-minute buffer before rising from their slumber, while others prefer a longer window to properly wake up. The fixed 9-minute interval – a holdover from mechanical alarm clock limitations – never made sense in the smartphone era.
It's the kind of quality-of-life improvement that feels overdue yet welcome. Sometimes the smallest tweaks make the biggest difference, especially when it comes to your morning routine. iOS 26 is currently in developer beta, with a public beta expected next month and a full release coming in the fall.
