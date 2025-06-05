PlayStation Adds Apple Pay Support for PS4 and PS5 Store Purchases
Apple Pay on the iPhone can be used for making PlayStation purchases on the PS4 and PS5, Sony confirmed today. The feature has been rolling out to PlayStation 5 users over the course of the last few weeks, but it is now available more widely and also on the PS4.
The option to use Apple Pay is notable because it is a feature that works when you're making PlayStation Store purchases directly on a PS4 or PS5 from the television interface. To do so, add a game to your cart and then go to checkout.
In the checkout interface, select Apple Pay. From there, the PlayStation will display an Apple payment code (essentially an Apple-designed QR code) that can be scanned with an iPhone or an iPad, with payment confirmed through biometric authentication.
Apple implemented support for this type of payment with iOS 18 last year. It also works for purchases on third-party browsers like Chrome and Firefox.
Apple Pay is available alongside PayPal and traditional debit and credit card payment options on Sony's consoles, and using Apple Pay may be more secure and convenient than entering in a credit or debit card number.
Popular Stories
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost.
The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February.
In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks.
The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
While the spotlight has been on CarPlay Ultra lately, the regular version of CarPlay is set to receive some enhancements alongside iOS 26.
Apple will announce iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 next week, and the software update is expected to upgrade the CarPlay experience in at least two ways.
The first iOS 26 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after Apple's keynote, and the update will...
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow.
Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far.
Timing
Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs.
The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...
Designer Sebastiaan de With has published an impressive preview of what Apple's rumored iOS redesign might look like, complete with detailed mockups and a design philosophy that he believes could reshape how users interact with their devices.
With WWDC just days away, de With – co-founder of photography app maker Lux and former Apple designer – has created what he calls "Living Glass"...
WWDC is less than a week away, and as we ramp up to the big announcement, we're going to share details on what we know about each operating system. We're starting with the next-generation version of macOS, which Apple is apparently going to call macOS Tahoe.
Name
Since the current version of macOS is macOS 15, it would normally be followed by macOS 16, but Apple is changing its naming...
The 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up quick, with less than a week to go before the big keynote event. We're sharing a series of rumor recaps this week, for those who want to get a sneak peek at some of the features expected in Apple's upcoming software updates.
iOS 26 is definitely the OS that we've heard the most about, and rumors suggest that it's going to get a major...