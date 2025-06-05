PlayStation Adds Apple Pay Support for PS4 and PS5 Store Purchases

Apple Pay on the iPhone can be used for making PlayStation purchases on the PS4 and PS5, Sony confirmed today. The feature has been rolling out to PlayStation 5 users over the course of the last few weeks, but it is now available more widely and also on the PS4.



The option to use ‌Apple Pay‌ is notable because it is a feature that works when you're making PlayStation Store purchases directly on a PS4 or PS5 from the television interface. To do so, add a game to your cart and then go to checkout.

In the checkout interface, select ‌Apple Pay‌. From there, the PlayStation will display an Apple payment code (essentially an Apple-designed QR code) that can be scanned with an ‌iPhone‌ or an iPad, with payment confirmed through biometric authentication.

Apple implemented support for this type of payment with iOS 18 last year. It also works for purchases on third-party browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

‌Apple Pay‌ is available alongside PayPal and traditional debit and credit card payment options on Sony's consoles, and using ‌Apple Pay‌ may be more secure and convenient than entering in a credit or debit card number.