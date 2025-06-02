Why Apple TV Beats Roku and Fire TV for Privacy Protection

by

The Apple TV is much more private than competing streaming hardware, offering users a rare refuge from the pervasive tracking that defines most smart TV experiences, according to a comprehensive analysis by ArsTechnica.

Apple TV 4K hero 221018 feature
The main difference is said to be Apple's approach to automatic content recognition (ACR), the invasive tracking technology that monitors viewing habits on nearly every smart TV and streaming device. Apple TV devices don't include ACR software, and that gives them an immediate privacy advantage over alternatives like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and built-in, smart TV platforms.

The report also notes that during setup, Apple TV users can easily disable Siri, location tracking, and analytics sharing with Apple. In contrast, most competing devices bury these privacy controls deep in settings menus, making them difficult for average users to find and adjust.

Apple's business model also works in users' favor, since the company's primary business model isn't dependent on selling targeted ads. The tvOS operating system doesn't have integrated advertising, unlike Roku OS and LG's webOS, which display ads on home screens and screensavers. Apple TVs running tvOS 14.5 and later also require third-party apps to request permission before tracking users, although this setting isn't enabled by default.

Having said all that, the report points out some privacy considerations within Apple's own ecosystem. Apple's TV app collects data about viewing habits, purchases, and search queries to improve recommendations and Apple's services. This information can be used for personalized ads in other Apple apps like News and the App Store, but users can disable these features through device settings.

Siri voice requests are also automatically sent to Apple's servers. Apple promises not to use this data for marketing profiles, but the report notes that Apple agreed to pay $95 million in January to settle a class-action lawsuit over Siri privacy violations.

Despite the pressure Apple is facing to monetize its streaming services more aggressively, ArsTechnica's thorough analysis suggests the Apple TV remains the go-to recommendation for privacy-conscious streamers. For users seeking maximum privacy, the report recommends using Apple's set-top box without an Apple account, as well as disabling all tracking features and avoiding using Siri or the Apple TV app.

Tags: Apple Privacy, Privacy

Popular Stories

28 years later iphone 1

Filmmakers Used 20 iPhones at Once to Shoot '28 Years Later'

Friday May 30, 2025 7:27 am PDT by
Sony today provided a closer look at the iPhone rigs used to shoot the upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie "28 Years Later" (via IGN). With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone. 28 Years Later is the sequel to "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007), which depict the aftermath of a...
Read Full Article75 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
Read Full Article84 comments
maxresdefault

No iOS 19: Apple Going Straight to iOS 26

Wednesday May 28, 2025 11:56 am PDT by
With the design overhaul that's coming this year, Apple plans to rename all of its operating systems, reports Bloomberg. Going forward, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS will be identified by year, rather than by version number. We're not going to be getting iOS 19, we're getting iOS 26. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 26 will be accompanied by...
Read Full Article528 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 Display Sizes: What to Expect

Thursday May 29, 2025 11:38 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will include four iPhones, and two of those are going to get all-new display sizes. There's the iPhone 17 Air, which we've heard about several times, but the standard iPhone 17 is also going to have a different display size. We've heard a bit about the updated size before, but with most rumors focusing on the iPhone 17 Air, it's easy to forget. Display analyst Ross...
Read Full Article105 comments
iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

6 visionOS-Inspired Design Elements Coming to iOS 26

Friday May 30, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26, Apple is planning to debut a new design that's been described as taking inspiration from visionOS, the newest operating system. With WWDC coming up soon, we thought we'd take a closer look at visionOS and some of the design details that Apple might adopt based on current rumors and leaked information. 1. Translucency Inside Apple, the iOS 26...
Read Full Article153 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

macOS Tahoe Name Leaked Ahead of Apple's WWDC Event Next Week

Sunday June 1, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
The alleged name of macOS 26 (yes) has leaked. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that macOS 26 will be named macOS Tahoe, after California's scenic Lake Tahoe. Apple previously named its Mac operating systems after big cats like Cheetah, Tiger, Leopard, and Lion. Starting with OS X Mavericks in 2013, however, Apple switched to California-themed names like...
Read Full Article121 comments
iphone 16 teal

iPhone 17 Base Model Now Said to Feature A18 Chip and 8GB of RAM

Friday May 30, 2025 11:07 am PDT by
The latest rumored specs for the iPhone 17 base model are underwhelming. In a research note with equity research firm GF Securities this month, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said that the lowest-end iPhone 17 model will be equipped with the same A18 chip that is used in the iPhone 16 base model. The chip will continue to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E, he...
Read Full Article139 comments
iOS 26 Mock Rainbow Feature

With iOS 18 Jumping to iOS 26, Will Apple Renumber iPhones Too?

Thursday May 29, 2025 1:59 pm PDT by
With the next-generation version of iOS and other 2025 software updates, Apple is planning to change its numbering scheme. Rather than iOS 19, which would logically follow iOS 18, Apple is instead going to call the update iOS 26. Apple plans to use 26 across all of its platforms (the number representing the upcoming year), which will presumably be less confusing than having iOS 19, macOS 16,...
Read Full Article128 comments

Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
41 minutes ago at 02:35 am

ACR feels like a pretty big violation.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Automatic_content_recognition
Conspiracy theory: There is “ACR” in “mACRumors”.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
48 minutes ago at 02:27 am

I just don't get why they do that. It's nice that there is no 3rd party tracking, but why track users at all?

If I pay a premium price for a service, why do they still track me and serve ****** ads?
Because it makes them more money on top. They only have to be a little better or more convenient than the competition for people to nevertheless pay for it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
@Brett Avatar
@Brett
1 hour ago at 02:11 am
I would say hands down because Apple is. It interested in nickel and diming people with copious amounts of intrusive ads. Prime Video has become unwatchable.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarcob Avatar
jarcob
58 minutes ago at 02:18 am

Apple's TV app collects data about viewing habits, purchases, and search queries to improve recommendations and Apple's services. This information can be used for personalized ads in other Apple apps like News and the App Store
I just don't get why they do that. It's nice that there is no 3rd party tracking, but why track users at all?

If I pay a premium price for a service, why do they still track me and serve ****** ads?

It's nice that they are "less invasive", but it's not quite what I'd expect from a company that makes ads about how "private" everything on your iPhone is.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breather Avatar
breather
44 minutes ago at 02:32 am
ACR feels like a pretty big violation.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Automatic_content_recognition
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crisneat Avatar
crisneat
42 minutes ago at 02:33 am
In an age where almost every device is monetizing attention and behavior, Apple TV’s restraint is worth recognizing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments