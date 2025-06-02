Why Apple TV Beats Roku and Fire TV for Privacy Protection

The Apple TV is much more private than competing streaming hardware, offering users a rare refuge from the pervasive tracking that defines most smart TV experiences, according to a comprehensive analysis by ArsTechnica.



The main difference is said to be Apple's approach to automatic content recognition (ACR), the invasive tracking technology that monitors viewing habits on nearly every smart TV and streaming device. Apple TV devices don't include ACR software, and that gives them an immediate privacy advantage over alternatives like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and built-in, smart TV platforms.

The report also notes that during setup, Apple TV users can easily disable Siri, location tracking, and analytics sharing with Apple. In contrast, most competing devices bury these privacy controls deep in settings menus, making them difficult for average users to find and adjust.

Apple's business model also works in users' favor, since the company's primary business model isn't dependent on selling targeted ads. The tvOS operating system doesn't have integrated advertising, unlike Roku OS and LG's webOS, which display ads on home screens and screensavers. Apple TVs running tvOS 14.5 and later also require third-party apps to request permission before tracking users, although this setting isn't enabled by default.

Having said all that, the report points out some privacy considerations within Apple's own ecosystem. Apple's TV app collects data about viewing habits, purchases, and search queries to improve recommendations and Apple's services. This information can be used for personalized ads in other Apple apps like News and the App Store, but users can disable these features through device settings.

Siri voice requests are also automatically sent to Apple's servers. Apple promises not to use this data for marketing profiles, but the report notes that Apple agreed to pay $95 million in January to settle a class-action lawsuit over Siri privacy violations.

Despite the pressure Apple is facing to monetize its streaming services more aggressively, ArsTechnica's thorough analysis suggests the Apple TV remains the go-to recommendation for privacy-conscious streamers. For users seeking maximum privacy, the report recommends using Apple's set-top box without an Apple account, as well as disabling all tracking features and avoiding using Siri or the Apple TV app.