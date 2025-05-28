This Tiny Macintosh Replica Actually Works

Meet the pico-mac-nano, a super tiny yet functional Macintosh replica created by 1-bit rainbow, a website that sells parts for vintage Apple products.



Inside the miniature 3D-printed Macintosh 128K case is a small Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller, along with a 2-inch LCD screen. The replica Macintosh is actually usable, as it runs an emulated version of the classic Mac operating system, and it has USB keyboard and mouse support with an included USB splitter cable.

1-bit rainbow is selling the pico-mac-nano for £56, but it has gone out of stock after it received attention on tech blogs. The website says orders will resume "soon," and you can enter your email to be notified. Or, you could create one yourself, as the pico-mac code and 3D-printable case files are freely available on GitHub.

1-bit rainbow's Nick Gillard shared more details about the pico-mac-nano in a blog post.