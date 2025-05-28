Satechi Expands Find My Lineup with Rechargeable Luggage Tag, Glasses Case, and More

Satechi today added a range of new accessories to its line of FindAll products, all of which integrate with Apple's Find My app. Satechi is debuting a new FindAll Luggage Tag, a FindAll Keychain, a FindAll Card, and a FindAll Glasses Case. Satechi's FindAll products work like Apple's AirTags, but come in different shapes and sizes that are more convenient than the $29 AirTag.



The FindAll Keychain, priced at $30, is an alternative to the ‌AirTag‌. It is made from a vegan leather material and can be attached to keys or any other item with the included keyring. The battery lasts for up to 12 months before it needs to be recharged.



Satechi's FindAll Luggage Tag is $44.99 and also made of the same vegan leather material as many of the FindAll products. It is designed to attach to a suitcase, and it includes a name card slot that's protected with a privacy flap and an adjustable strap. Since it looks like a regular luggage tag, it is more covert than an ‌AirTag‌. Its battery lasts for up to eight months before needing to be recharged.



For wallets, the FindAll Card is $34.99. It is sized to fit inside a wallet, and it is made from aluminum and tempered glass. To ensure that it can withstand any conditions, it features IP67 water resistance.



To keep glasses or sunglasses safe and easy to find, Satechi offers the $49.99 FindAll Glasses Case. The Glasses Case has a collapsible design that folds out to accommodate a pair of glasses, with a microsuede lining to prevent scratches and a magnetic closure. The battery in the case lasts for up to eight months before it needs to be recharged.



The FindAll devices can be purchased in black, white, or desert rose, and they recharge wirelessly with a Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe charger. All of the products can be added to the Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app, and can be tracked alongside Apple devices. Apple's ‌Find My‌ network is able to leverage nearby Apple devices owned by other people to get location information when a device is out of Bluetooth range.

The new FindAll products can be purchased from the Satechi website as of today.