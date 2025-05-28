Satechi Expands Find My Lineup with Rechargeable Luggage Tag, Glasses Case, and More

by

Satechi today added a range of new accessories to its line of FindAll products, all of which integrate with Apple's Find My app. Satechi is debuting a new FindAll Luggage Tag, a FindAll Keychain, a FindAll Card, and a FindAll Glasses Case. Satechi's FindAll products work like Apple's AirTags, but come in different shapes and sizes that are more convenient than the $29 AirTag.

satechi findall devices
The FindAll Keychain, priced at $30, is an alternative to the ‌AirTag‌. It is made from a vegan leather material and can be attached to keys or any other item with the included keyring. The battery lasts for up to 12 months before it needs to be recharged.

satechi keys
Satechi's FindAll Luggage Tag is $44.99 and also made of the same vegan leather material as many of the FindAll products. It is designed to attach to a suitcase, and it includes a name card slot that's protected with a privacy flap and an adjustable strap. Since it looks like a regular luggage tag, it is more covert than an ‌AirTag‌. Its battery lasts for up to eight months before needing to be recharged.

luggage keys findall
For wallets, the FindAll Card is $34.99. It is sized to fit inside a wallet, and it is made from aluminum and tempered glass. To ensure that it can withstand any conditions, it features IP67 water resistance.

satechi card findall
To keep glasses or sunglasses safe and easy to find, Satechi offers the $49.99 FindAll Glasses Case. The Glasses Case has a collapsible design that folds out to accommodate a pair of glasses, with a microsuede lining to prevent scratches and a magnetic closure. The battery in the case lasts for up to eight months before it needs to be recharged.

satechi sunglasses
The FindAll devices can be purchased in black, white, or desert rose, and they recharge wirelessly with a Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe charger. All of the products can be added to the Items tab in the ‌Find My‌ app, and can be tracked alongside Apple devices. Apple's ‌Find My‌ network is able to leverage nearby Apple devices owned by other people to get location information when a device is out of Bluetooth range.

The new FindAll products can be purchased from the Satechi website as of today.

Tag: Satechi

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
Read Full Article74 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Teases Long-Awaited iPad App

Monday May 26, 2025 10:23 am PDT by
The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps. The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via...
Read Full Article102 comments
WWDC 2025 Banner

WWDC is Just Two Weeks Away: Here Are the Biggest iOS 19 Rumors

Monday May 26, 2025 8:12 am PDT by
WWDC 2025 is just two weeks away as of today, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled for Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and other software updates, along with new Apple Intelligence features. In some years, there are also hardware announcements at WWDC, but there are no...
Read Full Article44 comments
HomePod With Screen Feature

Apple's Rumored Smart Home Hub Has Faced a Disappointing Setback

Monday May 26, 2025 7:18 am PDT by
Apple has scrapped some of the features that it had planned for its long-rumored smart home hub device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled. Apple made...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature 2

Apple Rumored to Redesign the iPhone Every Year Through to 2027

Tuesday May 27, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant iPhone hardware redesigns each year for the next three generations. According leaks from the Chinese supply chain disclosed by Weibo user "Digital Chat Station," Apple plans to carry out a series of phased industrial design changes affecting different parts of the iPhone across three consecutive years: 2025, 2026, and 2027. The changes...
Read Full Article102 comments
top stories 2025 05 24

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Air Details, Apple's Smart Glasses, and More

Saturday May 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project. This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Read Full Article11 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in Three Countries

Monday May 26, 2025 1:45 pm PDT by
Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday. The table below outlines the price changes in each country. Country Old Prices New Prices Brazil 50GB: R$ 4.90 200GB: R$ 14.90 2TB: R$ 49.90 6TB: R$ 149.90 12TB: R$ 299.90 50GB: R$ ...
Read Full Article68 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Report: Apple Planned to Offer Starlink-Like Home Internet Service

Tuesday May 27, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
Apple had plans to offer a Starlink-like satellite home internet service in collaboration with Boeing, The Information reports. Starting in 2015, Apple held discussions with Boeing about "Project Eagle," a plan to launch a service to provide wireless internet services to iPhones and homes. The companies would have launched thousands of satellites into orbit around the Earth to beam internet...
Read Full Article72 comments

Top Rated Comments

hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I would never put a luggage tracker on the outside of my suitcase where it could easily be removed or even accidentally yanked off.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am

I would never put a luggage tracker on the outside of my suitcase where it could easily be removed or even accidentally yanked off.
Exactly my thoughts as well.

If I were a thief and nabbed one of these snazzy cases, that tag would be off tout de suite and in the bin.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zachz Avatar
zachz
15 minutes ago at 09:15 am

I would never put a luggage tracker on the outside of my suitcase where it could easily be removed or even accidentally yanked off.
I always wondered the point of this or putting one on a backpack, purse, etc that isn’t hidden.

I originally wanted one of the bag loops when Apple first released it to have an “Apple keychain” but then realized if someone is going to steal my bag, they are also going to rip it off and toss it or take the battery out and sell it.

Seems very counterintuitive. Now, I hide mine in the stitching to at least make it hidden and buy time if someone were to steal it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments