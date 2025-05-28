Messages and Find My via Satellite Expand to Mexico

Apple today expanded the Messages via Satellite and Find My via Satellite features to Mexico, allowing iPhone users in Mexico to take advantage of Globalstar satellites for communication when cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity options are unavailable.



To use satellite connectivity in Messages and ‌Find My‌ in Mexico, an ‌iPhone‌ 14 or later with satellite capabilities is required, as is iOS 18.4 or later. The person on the receiving end of an iMessage sent using a satellite connection needs iOS 18 or later, while SMS messages require iOS 17.6 or later or a non-Apple device.

With Messages via Satellite, iMessages and SMS messages can be sent using a satellite connection, while location information can also be updated in the ‌Find My‌ app using satellite connectivity. Mexico previously had Emergency SOS via Satellite, so the new capabilities are an expansion of what was already in place.

As with Emergency SOS via Satellite, using Messages and ‌Find My‌ without Wi-Fi or cellular will require users to hold their iPhones up to the sky to establish a connection. Open spaces with no trees or buildings make it easier to connect, and speed up message sending and receiving. Emoji and Tapback responses are supported, but images, videos, audio messages, stickers, and group messages do not work over satellite.

The option to use satellite connectivity for Messages will display automatically when Wi-Fi and cellular connections are not available, and users will be able to tap to connect by following Apple's instructions.

Messages via Satellite is now available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The functionality continues to be free for all ‌iPhone‌ users with a compatible device.