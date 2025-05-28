Messages and Find My via Satellite Expand to Mexico

by

Apple today expanded the Messages via Satellite and Find My via Satellite features to Mexico, allowing iPhone users in Mexico to take advantage of Globalstar satellites for communication when cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity options are unavailable.

messages via satellite in mexico
To use satellite connectivity in Messages and ‌Find My‌ in Mexico, an ‌iPhone‌ 14 or later with satellite capabilities is required, as is iOS 18.4 or later. The person on the receiving end of an iMessage sent using a satellite connection needs iOS 18 or later, while SMS messages require iOS 17.6 or later or a non-Apple device.

With Messages via Satellite, iMessages and SMS messages can be sent using a satellite connection, while location information can also be updated in the ‌Find My‌ app using satellite connectivity. Mexico previously had Emergency SOS via Satellite, so the new capabilities are an expansion of what was already in place.

As with Emergency SOS via Satellite, using Messages and ‌Find My‌ without Wi-Fi or cellular will require users to hold their iPhones up to the sky to establish a connection. Open spaces with no trees or buildings make it easier to connect, and speed up message sending and receiving. Emoji and Tapback responses are supported, but images, videos, audio messages, stickers, and group messages do not work over satellite.

The option to use satellite connectivity for Messages will display automatically when Wi-Fi and cellular connections are not available, and users will be able to tap to connect by following Apple's instructions.

Messages via Satellite is now available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The functionality continues to be free for all ‌iPhone‌ users with a compatible device.

Tag: iPhone Satellite Features

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
Read Full Article74 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Teases Long-Awaited iPad App

Monday May 26, 2025 10:23 am PDT by
The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps. The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via...
Read Full Article102 comments
WWDC 2025 Banner

WWDC is Just Two Weeks Away: Here Are the Biggest iOS 19 Rumors

Monday May 26, 2025 8:12 am PDT by
WWDC 2025 is just two weeks away as of today, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled for Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and other software updates, along with new Apple Intelligence features. In some years, there are also hardware announcements at WWDC, but there are no...
Read Full Article44 comments
HomePod With Screen Feature

Apple's Rumored Smart Home Hub Has Faced a Disappointing Setback

Monday May 26, 2025 7:18 am PDT by
Apple has scrapped some of the features that it had planned for its long-rumored smart home hub device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled. Apple made...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature 2

Apple Rumored to Redesign the iPhone Every Year Through to 2027

Tuesday May 27, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant iPhone hardware redesigns each year for the next three generations. According leaks from the Chinese supply chain disclosed by Weibo user "Digital Chat Station," Apple plans to carry out a series of phased industrial design changes affecting different parts of the iPhone across three consecutive years: 2025, 2026, and 2027. The changes...
Read Full Article103 comments
top stories 2025 05 24

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Air Details, Apple's Smart Glasses, and More

Saturday May 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project. This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Read Full Article11 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in Three Countries

Monday May 26, 2025 1:45 pm PDT by
Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday. The table below outlines the price changes in each country. Country Old Prices New Prices Brazil 50GB: R$ 4.90 200GB: R$ 14.90 2TB: R$ 49.90 6TB: R$ 149.90 12TB: R$ 299.90 50GB: R$ ...
Read Full Article68 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Report: Apple Planned to Offer Starlink-Like Home Internet Service

Tuesday May 27, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
Apple had plans to offer a Starlink-like satellite home internet service in collaboration with Boeing, The Information reports. Starting in 2015, Apple held discussions with Boeing about "Project Eagle," a plan to launch a service to provide wireless internet services to iPhones and homes. The companies would have launched thousands of satellites into orbit around the Earth to beam internet...
Read Full Article72 comments

Top Rated Comments

russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
50 minutes ago at 10:11 am
This is awesome! I bet it’ll save many lives of people who are injured in the middle of nowhere. I’m glad to see Apple constantly getting better
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments