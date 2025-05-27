PopSockets Launches New Kick-Out iPhone Stand With Unique Twist

PopSockets today announced the launch of its new Kick-Out grip and stand for iPhones.



Unlike other PopSockets, the Kick-Out model offers the long-awaited ability to prop up an iPhone in a vertical Portrait Mode position. This added functionality is useful for watching vertical videos in apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

You can twist the built-in MagSafe ring, and then pop open the hinged stand to prop up the iPhone horizontally or vertically on a table.

For those who are unfamiliar with PopSockets, they are a popular accessory that serves as both a hand grip and stand for iPhones. This latest Kick-Out model attaches magnetically to iPhone 12 models and newer with MagSafe.

In the U.S., the PopSockets Kick-Out is priced at $40.