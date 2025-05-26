Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in Three Countries
Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday.
The table below outlines the price changes in each country.
|Country
|Old Prices
|New Prices
|Brazil
|50GB: R$ 4.90
200GB: R$ 14.90
2TB: R$ 49.90
6TB: R$ 149.90
12TB: R$ 299.90
|50GB: R$ 5.90
200GB: R$ 19.90
2TB: R$ 66.90
6TB: R$ 199.90
12TB: R$ 399.90
|Chile
|50GB: $790
200GB: $2,490
2TB: $8,490
6TB: $29,990
12TB: $59,990
|50GB: $990
200GB: $3,290
2TB: $10,990
6TB: $32,990
12TB: $64,990
|Peru
|50GB: S/. 2.90
200GB: S/. 9.90
2TB: S/. 34.90
6TB: S/. 99.90
12TB: S/. 199.90
|50GB: S/. 3.90
200GB: S/. 12.90
2TB: S/. 42.90
6TB: S/. 129.90
12TB: S/. 259.90
The price increases in Brazil were first reported by 9to5Mac, and we subsequently confirmed that Chile and Peru were also affected.
Throughout 2024, Apple raised prices for some or all iCloud+ storage plans in at least 10 other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, and the Philippines.
So far, other countries like the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. have avoided iCloud+ price increases.
