Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in Three Countries

by

Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday.

iCloud General Feature Redux
The table below outlines the price changes in each country.

Country Old Prices New Prices
Brazil 50GB: R$ 4.90
200GB: R$ 14.90
2TB: R$ 49.90
6TB: R$ 149.90
12TB: R$ 299.90
 50GB: R$ 5.90
200GB: R$ 19.90
2TB: R$ 66.90
6TB: R$ 199.90
12TB: R$ 399.90
Chile 50GB: $790
200GB: $2,490
2TB: $8,490
6TB: $29,990
12TB: $59,990
 50GB: $990
200GB: $3,290
2TB: $10,990
6TB: $32,990
12TB: $64,990
Peru 50GB: S/. 2.90
200GB: S/. 9.90
2TB: S/. 34.90
6TB: S/. 99.90
12TB: S/. 199.90
 50GB: S/. 3.90
200GB: S/. 12.90
2TB: S/. 42.90
6TB: S/. 129.90
12TB: S/. 259.90

The price increases in Brazil were first reported by 9to5Mac, and we subsequently confirmed that Chile and Peru were also affected.

Throughout 2024, Apple raised prices for some or all iCloud+ storage plans in at least 10 other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, and the Philippines.

So far, other countries like the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. have avoided iCloud+ price increases.

Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Popular Stories

Apple Glasses Purple Feature

Apple Smart Glasses Launching in 2026

Thursday May 22, 2025 12:22 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week. Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide...
Read Full Article162 comments
2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Raises iPhone Trade-In Values For Limited Time — Here's the List

Friday May 23, 2025 6:48 am PDT by
Apple has temporarily increased its iPhone trade-in values in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and China. Apple says the extra credit towards a new iPhone is available through June 18. In the U.S., the maximum estimated trade-in values increased by only $5 to $30, with the full changes in that country outlined below. ...
Read Full Article42 comments
top stories 2025 05 24

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Air Details, Apple's Smart Glasses, and More

Saturday May 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project. This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Read Full Article11 comments
Apple Glass

Apple Smart Glasses: Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday May 21, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Google recently made waves by showcasing a set of lightweight smart glasses featuring deep Gemini integration and an optional in-lens display. The demo has reignited interest in Apple's own smart glasses project, which has been the subject of rumors for nearly a decade. Here's a recap of where things stand. Current Development Status Apple is actively working on new chips specifically...
Read Full Article56 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
General Calendar Feature

Apple Calendar App Revamp Confirmed by Job Posting

Friday May 23, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
A new Apple job listing has provided more evidence that the company is working on a major overhaul of its Calendar app. A senior software engineer position for "Calendar Experience," spotted by Macworld's Filipe Espósito, explicitly states that Apple seeks candidates to join a team that will "reimagine what a modern calendar can be across Apple's platforms." Listed on April 29, the posting ...
Read Full Article53 comments
maxresdefault

Sony's New WH-1000XM6 Headphones vs. AirPods Max

Friday May 23, 2025 11:12 am PDT by
Sony recently came out with a new set of high-end over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the AirPods Max to see how Sony's 2025 headphones measure up to Apple's headphones that haven't seen a notable update since their 2020 launch. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The WH-1000XM6 headphones are the latest in Sony's WH-1000X headphone...
Read Full Article185 comments

Top Rated Comments

germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
17 minutes ago at 02:13 pm

The elephant in the room... the 50gb base storage you get for free. The reason I think Apple will never increase the base storage you get for free isn't necessarily for the obvious fact more people will pay because the treshold is so low and they need more storage. I think their strategy is that they want as many people as possible entering their credit card to pay for the storage, because having that entered under your Apple ID lowers the treshold for App Store purchases.
50GB is meant for app settings storage. it doesn't make sense that Apple should give you 200GB for life. Apple doesn't run a charity.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments