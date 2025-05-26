Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in Three Countries

Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday.



The table below outlines the price changes in each country.

Country Old Prices New Prices Brazil 50GB: R$ 4.90

200GB: R$ 14.90

2TB: R$ 49.90

6TB: R$ 149.90

12TB: R$ 299.90

50GB: R$ 5.90

200GB: R$ 19.90

2TB: R$ 66.90

6TB: R$ 199.90

12TB: R$ 399.90

Chile 50GB: $790

200GB: $2,490

2TB: $8,490

6TB: $29,990

12TB: $59,990

50GB: $990

200GB: $3,290

2TB: $10,990

6TB: $32,990

12TB: $64,990

Peru 50GB: S/. 2.90

200GB: S/. 9.90

2TB: S/. 34.90

6TB: S/. 99.90

12TB: S/. 199.90

50GB: S/. 3.90

200GB: S/. 12.90

2TB: S/. 42.90

6TB: S/. 129.90

12TB: S/. 259.90



The price increases in Brazil were first reported by 9to5Mac, and we subsequently confirmed that Chile and Peru were also affected.

Throughout 2024, Apple raised prices for some or all iCloud+ storage plans in at least 10 other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, and the Philippines.

So far, other countries like the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. have avoided iCloud+ price increases.