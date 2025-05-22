Xiaomi Announces Custom Chip to Rival Apple Silicon

by

Chinese Apple competitor Xiaomi today announced the "Xring O1," a custom 3nm chip designed to rival Apple silicon (via Bloomberg).

XRING O1
The company plans to switch its devices to custom silicon chips, just like Apple. The Xring O1 chip will be included in three devices to begin with, including the Xiaomi Tablet 7 Ultra–a newly announced 14-inch tablet.

Like the latest-generation Apple silicon chips, the Xring O1 is made with a ‌3nm‌ fabrication process. The company explicitly said that it asked itself:

We also want to become one of the top chipmakers, with our phones targeting iPhones, can our chips also be compared against those of Apple's?

The Xring O1 will lag behind Apple's latest chips in some respects, such as processor clock speed, but the company still stressed its design achievement.

At a special event to announce the chip and tablet in Beijing, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the company plans to invest 200 billion yuan ($27.8 billion) in research and development over the next five years. At least $7 billion will be invested in developing and enhancing its own chip technology over the next decade.

Tags: Apple Silicon Guide, China, Xiaomi

Top Rated Comments

I7guy Avatar
I7guy
22 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Qualcomm better watch its back! The race for the supreme silicon is on!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
21 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Good luck to them. As always competition is healthy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Trusteft Avatar
Trusteft
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Xring?
Sounds kinky.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am
I’m so excited for M5 now, I’m hoping Apple runs away even tho I am good with the my M4’s right now. This just means whenever I upgrade again, it will be BIGGGG
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haunebu Avatar
haunebu
9 minutes ago at 07:07 am

Qualcomm better watch its back! The race for the supreme silicon is on!
A few days ago, Xiaomi announced that it'll be using the next Snapdragon 8 in its flagship devices and signed a 15-year agreement to continue doing so with Qualcomm. Xiaomi's in-house design is not for the high-end.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments