Firefox Maker Mozilla Discontinues Pocket and Fakespot to Focus on Browser

Mozilla today said that it is shutting down Pocket, the read-it-later service that allows users to save articles, videos, and webpages to view later. The company also plans to end work on Fakespot, a browser extension and website that analyzes the authenticity of online product reviews.



Pocket is a well-known service that streamlines articles, offering a distraction-free reading experience. It includes offline access, text-to-speech options, and tagging capabilities. Pocket has been integrated in Firefox since 2015, and Mozilla bought the service in 2017.

Fakespot is an online review checking website that Mozilla bought two years ago and integrated into Firefox, but Mozilla said Fakespot "didn't fit a model [it] could sustain."

Pocket is no longer available for download as of today, and there is no longer an option to purchase a Pocket Premium subscription. The Pocket shutdown will happen on July 8, 2025, and users will have until October 8, 2025 to export Pocket data before they are permanently deleted.

Pocket Premium monthly and annual subscriptions will be canceled automatically, and annual subscribers will receive refunds after July 8. Access to the Pocket API will end on October 8, and data will need to be exported before then.

Mozilla is shutting down the Fakespot extensions, mobile apps, and websites on July 1, 2025 and the Fakespot Review Checker in Firefox will shut down on June 10, 2025.

According to Mozilla, while Pocket is popular and has over 10 million users, "the way people save and consume content on the web has evolved." As a result, the company plans to focus time and resources on Firefox, and develop projects that better match current browsing habits.

Pocket users who are looking for an alternative have a number of options to consider, including Instapaper, Wallabag, and Raindrop.io.