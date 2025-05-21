Epson Adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support to Latest Projector Range
Epson has announced AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for its newest projector lineup, reports HomeKitNews. The added support means users can wirelessly stream content from their Apple devices and control projector functions through the Home app or Siri.
The AirPlay 2 functionality enables streaming videos, photos, presentations, and audio from iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps including Safari, while HomeKit compatibility lets users power projectors on or off via voice commands or include them in automated smart home scenes.
"By integrating Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit into our projector line-up, we're addressing the needs of teachers, business professionals, and home users who value ease of use," said Massimo Pizzocri, vice president of Epson Europe's video projector division.
Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit come pre-installed on select Epson projectors, including models from the PowerLite EB-L6, EB-L7, and EB-L8 series. These are fixed-lens laser projectors offering WUXGA resolution and up to 8,000 lumens of brightness. Epson also offers more affordable options for business and education settings, such as the EB-994F, EB-FH54, and EB-L690SU.
