Amazon Can Now Deliver Your Next iPhone With a Drone

If you told someone in the 1960s that one day a flying robot would be able to deliver a computer that fits in their pocket to their backyard, they might think it was a scene from The Jetsons. However, that is now a very real possibility.



Amazon today announced that it recently received approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to offer drone delivery for several new categories of items, including Apple products like iPhones, AirPods, and AirTags.

Amazon launched its Prime Air drone delivery in 2022, promising drop-offs to a backyard or other specified location in less than an hour. However, the service is currently limited to parts of the Phoenix, Arizona and College Station, Texas areas in the U.S., and it is only offered during daylight hours and favorable weather conditions. In addition, drone delivery is only available for a single item that weighs up to five pounds.

The delivery location must be clear of obstacles and reachable by a drone.

While this cutting-edge technology is currently limited to just two cities in the U.S., Amazon promises to expand it to additional cities over time. The company has also promised to launch the service in the UK and Italy, subject to regulatory approval.

Amazon's announcement was earlier reported by The Verge.