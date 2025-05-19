OWC Unveils 11-Port Thunderbolt 5 Dock With Triple Display Support

OWC today announced its new Thunderbolt 5 Dock, a high-performance connectivity hub designed for creative professionals and power users who need expanded port options for their setups.



The dock features three Thunderbolt 5 ports offering bi-directional data speeds up to 80Gb/s and up to 120Gb/s for display needs. It can power up to three 8K displays or dual 6K displays on Macs, making it suitable for the latest M4 MacBook Pro models that support Thunderbolt 5.

With 11 ports in total, the dock includes two USB-A 10Gb/s ports, one USB-A 5Gb/s port, 2.5GbE Ethernet, microSD and SD card slots, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. It delivers up to 140W of power, enough for the most energy-hungry notebooks.

The $329.99 dock includes a certified Thunderbolt 5 cable and external power supply. It's available for pre-order now from the OWC website, with shipping expected in early July. OWC will showcase the dock at COMPUTEX TAIPEI from May 20-23.