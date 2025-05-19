OWC Unveils 11-Port Thunderbolt 5 Dock With Triple Display Support

OWC today announced its new Thunderbolt 5 Dock, a high-performance connectivity hub designed for creative professionals and power users who need expanded port options for their setups.
The dock features three Thunderbolt 5 ports offering bi-directional data speeds up to 80Gb/s and up to 120Gb/s for display needs. It can power up to three 8K displays or dual 6K displays on Macs, making it suitable for the latest M4 MacBook Pro models that support Thunderbolt 5.
With 11 ports in total, the dock includes two USB-A 10Gb/s ports, one USB-A 5Gb/s port, 2.5GbE Ethernet, microSD and SD card slots, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. It delivers up to 140W of power, enough for the most energy-hungry notebooks.
The $329.99 dock includes a certified Thunderbolt 5 cable and external power supply. It's available for pre-order now from the OWC website, with shipping expected in early July. OWC will showcase the dock at COMPUTEX TAIPEI from May 20-23.
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature.
According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles.
CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.
CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Apple's Vision Pro headset has left many early adopters expressing dissatisfaction over its weight, limited use cases, and sparse software ecosystem, according to a new article from The Wall Street Journal.
In the year following the device's launch, user feedback suggests that it has failed to meet expectations for comfort, software support, and social acceptance. In interviews conducted by T...
The upcoming all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air could become the first Apple smartphone to adopt advanced battery technology, with Japanese supplier TDK preparing to ship its new generation of silicon-anode batteries by the end of June.
According to DigiTimes, TDK CEO Noboru Saito revealed in a recent interview that the Apple supplier has accelerated its production timeline, moving shipments...
Apple today clarified that it has not blocked Epic Games from updating the iOS Fortnite app in the European Union, but it is not planning to allow Epic Games to offer Fortnite in the United States App Store at the current time.
In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that Epic Games tied its U.S. App Store submission to the update that was also being submitted to the Epic Games Store for iOS ...