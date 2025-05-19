Apple Releases iPadOS 17.7.8

Apple today released iPadOS 17.7.8, an update that is designed for iPad users who are not able to install the latest iPadOS 18 update.

iPadOS 17.7.8 comes a few days after Apple stopped signing iPadOS 17.7.7, the prior version of iPadOS that was available on older iPads. iPadOS 17.7.7 was preventing some users from being able to log into their apps, and iPadOS 17.7.8 presumably addresses the issue.

According to Apple's release notes, the update includes security fixes.

This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/100100

iPadOS 17.7.8 is available for the sixth-generation ‌iPad‌, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the second-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. It can be downloaded by going to the Software Update section in the Settings app on eligible devices.