Apple Again Named the World's Most Valuable Brand

by

Apple has been named the most valuable global brand for the fourth consecutive year, according to the 2025 edition of Kantar's BrandZ report, with its brand now valued at $1.29 trillion — a year-over-year increase of 28%.

apple park sunset
The latest Kantar BrandZ Global Top 100 ranking assigns Apple the top position in a comprehensive analysis of brand performance, marking a continued upward trend for the company. Kantar's valuation methodology combines financial performance with brand perception, incorporating insights from over 4.5 million consumer interviews across 522 categories in 54 markets.

According to the report, Apple's dominance reflects sustained consumer trust, premium positioning, and successful diversification across hardware, software, and services. The company's brand value now constitutes approximately 12% of the total value of the BrandZ Global Top 100, which stands at $10.7 trillion in 2025.

Kantar also identifies Apple as representative of two of the fastest-growing categories in the ranking: consumer technology and luxury. According to the report, these sectors grew 46% and 45% respectively, outperforming categories such as finance, automotive, and telecoms. The report cites sustained demand for high-end devices like the iPhone Pro models and the Apple Watch Ultra as indicators of this dual-category positioning.

Apple's lead in the BrandZ ranking places it ahead of other major technology firms including Google (No. 2, $944.1 billion), Microsoft (No. 3, $884.8 billion), Amazon (No. 4, $866.1 billion), and Nvidia (No. 5, $509.4 billion).

