Microsoft Says 'We're Faster Than a Mac' in Latest Windows PC Ad

Microsoft today shared a new ad on YouTube with the tagline "we're faster than a Mac."



In the video, Microsoft says the top-end Windows PCs with Copilot+ branding are up to 58% faster than the previous-generation MacBook Air with the M3 chip, based on Cinebench 2024 multi-core CPU benchmark results. The ad is citing old figures that were reported on all the way back in May 2024, so take that as you will.

While the ad is using an older MacBook Air for comparison purposes, Microsoft's fine print does say some Copilot+ PCs are still faster than even the latest MacBook Air models with the M4 chip, based on the same Cinebench 2024 benchmark.

Some of the Copilot+ PCs that were tested include Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, Microsoft's Surface Laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite, and HP's OmniBook Ultra 14 with AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 375.

While it is true that some PC chips are faster than Apple silicon chips in certain tests, Apple said the M4 family of chips continues to offer industry-leading performance per watt. This impressive power efficiency results in the MacBook Air having fast performance, long battery life, and a thin and light design without an internal fan.

In the end, using Windows over macOS remains a dealbreaker for some customers regardless.