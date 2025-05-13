Report: Apple Preparing to Launch Mind-Control Support for iPhones

Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.



The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as those caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), to control Apple devices using neural signals detected from within blood vessels located above the brain's motor cortex.

The Stentrode is implanted through the jugular vein and rests inside a blood vessel on the surface of the brain. The device contains 16 electrodes that can detect motor-related brain activity without requiring open-brain surgery. These neural signals are then translated into digital commands that allow users to interact with an interface.

Synchron has implanted the Stentrode in ten patients since 2019 under the FDA's investigational device exemption. One test participant based in Pennsylvania with ALS, who cannot use his arms or hands, is able to use the Apple Vision Pro and other Apple devices through thought alone, although it is slower than conventional input mechanisms.

In 2014, Apple introduced the "Made for iPhone" hearing aid protocol as a Bluetooth standard that enables seamless wireless communication between hearing aids and Apple devices. The company is now apparently pursuing a similar approach with brain-computer interfaces, aiming to establish a dedicated industry standard in collaboration with Synchron.

Apple is apparently planning to add support for BCIs into its existing Switch Control accessibility framework, which allows input from non-standard devices such as joysticks and adaptive hardware. The company reportedly intends to release this new standard later in 2025.

Synchron's approach differs significantly from that of other companies such as Neuralink, which is developing a more invasive implant called the N1. Neuralink's device contains more than 1,000 electrodes embedded directly into brain tissue, providing a higher-resolution neural data stream. This allows for more complex control, including moving a cursor across a screen and typing using mental intention.