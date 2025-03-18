Apple Music Experiencing Outage [Update: Fixed]

Apple Music is facing an ongoing outage, according to Apple's System Status page. The downtime started at 2:26 p.m. Eastern Time, and has not yet been resolved.



Apple says that some users may be experiencing intermittent issues with the service, though it does not appear to be malfunctioning for all users.

We'll update this article when the issue has been resolved.

Update: As of 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time, Apple says the issue has been fixed.