Apple Loses Appeal Against German Regulatory Controls

by

Apple on Tuesday lost its appeal in Germany's Federal Court of Justice against a regulatory assessment that subjects the company to heightened antitrust scrutiny in the country (via Reuters).

Apple Store Logo
The German court ruled that the Federal Cartel Office (FCO) was correct in its April 2023 decision to classify Apple under the "extended abuse control" regime of the country's Competition Act. The designation gives German authorities expanded powers to intervene against potential anti-competitive practices by Apple.

The judges affirmed that Apple's economic position across markets meets the threshold for increased oversight, citing the company's extensive financial resources and vertically integrated ecosystem. "The products and services that Apple offers are highly vertically integrated, closely interconnected and largely reserved for users of Apple devices," the court stated. "This is the basis for what the company itself calls the Apple ecosystem."

German regulators had argued that Apple's two billion device active install base gives it a "strong power" to create rules for third parties, and allows Apple to exert control over customers and access to those customers.

Apple contested the decision and claimed that the FCO misrepresented the competitive landscape it faces in Germany. In a statement, Apple said the ruling "discounts the value of a business model that puts user privacy and security at its core."

The extended abuse control designation remains valid for five years and joins Apple with other tech giants including Google, Meta, and Amazon that are already subject to special controls in Germany.

The FCO is currently investigating Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework, which requires apps to get explicit user consent before tracking them. Regulators are examining whether this privacy feature acts as a form of self-preferencing by Apple.

FCO president Andreas Mundt welcomed the ruling: "This means that the highest court has confirmed that Apple is subject to stricter abuse control," he said. "Our ongoing review of Apple's tracking regulation for third-party apps is therefore on a solid footing."

gleepskip
gleepskip
34 minutes ago at 05:42 am
Late-stage bureaucracy gonna bureaucracy.
surferfb
surferfb
25 minutes ago at 05:50 am
European regulators clearly think integrated business models ought to be illegal. To the point that the Germans apparently are investigating whether or not protecting Apple users' privacy is unfair competition
SanderEvers
SanderEvers
19 minutes ago at 05:57 am
Honestly the EU does innovate..



Thanks to the EU we have bottle caps that stay attached to the bottle.

Attachment Image
surferfb
surferfb
24 minutes ago at 05:52 am

Late-stage bureaucracy gonna bureaucracy.
When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. And they wonder why there isn't a vibrant tech industry in Europe.
Unregistered 4U
Unregistered 4U
38 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Apple: "Hey we've got this phone we want to release.
Regulators: "Follow thee rules and you're ok"
Apple: "We've got this App Store we want to release for our phones"
Regulators: "Follow these rules, same rules for everyone that operates an App Store, and you're ok"

time passes…

time passes…

Regulators: "Hey, you know that thing we said is ok and that we still allow other companies to do? Well, we've decided that YOU aren't allowed to do the thing other companies are still doing. Where did you get the idea that was ok?"
Apple: "Literally from you"
Regulators: "Well that's obviously because we didn't know you were planning to be successful. Nowhere in your previous statements did you let on that your plan was to be successful. And this whole 'making products our citizens want to buy?' You said absolutely NOTHING about that. Had we known that you were going to make things people want, we would never have approved any of this! You should have kept to selling less than 1000 phones a year like the EU phone manufacturers. THEN you wouldn't be in this position.
johnsawyercjs
johnsawyercjs
36 minutes ago at 05:40 am
What does this mean?:

"The FCO is currently investigating ('https://www.macrumors.com/2022/06/14/apple-faces-antitrust-probe-into-att/') Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework, which requires apps to get explicit user consent before tracking them. Regulators are examining whether this privacy feature might constitute self-preferencing by Apple."

Are they saying that by giving users control over what apps track them, that this somehow gives Apple an anti-competitive advantage, or that Apple's own apps don't ask users to give similar consent to tracking?
