Amazon Takes Up to $100 Off M4 Mac Mini, Available From $529

Amazon today has a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini at all-time low prices, starting at $529.00 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $100 off in these sales, and include both M4 and M4 Pro models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the M4 Mac mini with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD for $699.00 on Amazon, down from $799.00, and the model with 24GB RAM/512GB SSD for $899.00, down from $999.00. Most models can be delivered by the middle of March, but we are seeing estimates slip into April in some cases.

Apple updated the Mac mini back in October 2024, introducing a redesigned computer that's smaller than the previous generation and featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Regarding the M4 Pro model, Amazon also has that device on sale for $1,294.00, down from $1,399.00, which is just a few dollars away from the previous all-time low price.

