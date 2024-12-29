Apple Watch Series 10 Hits All-Time Low Prices in New Year's Sale, Starting at $329

Amazon this weekend has discounted numerous Apple Watch Series 10 models to all-time low prices, perfect timing for anyone looking for a smartwatch as we head into the new year. You'll find $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.

Every price listed below is a match of the record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and in some cases delivery is slipping into the middle of January. If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch Series 10 as a way to help keep up with your New Year's resolutions, and didn't get one for the holidays, now will be the time to purchase one at these best-ever prices.

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

