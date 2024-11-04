Apple Accidentally Lets Pirated Movies and TV Shows App Into App Store

Apple has accidentally allowed an iPhone and iPad app that allows you to stream pirated movies and TV shows for free into the App Store, according to a post from Kevin Aubin on Threads. The post was earlier reported by The Verge.



While the so-called "Univer Note" app's description says that it "can easily help you record every day's events and plan your time," it actually lets you stream movies that are still playing in theaters, like Smile 2 and Venom: The Last Dance. You can also watch shows from streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and even Apple TV+. Oops!

It appears that the French-language app has been available in the App Store since September, but it is unclear how long the app has offered pirated movies and TV shows instead of calendar functionality. This app clearly went undetected by Apple's App Review team, and it should be removed from the App Store promptly after receiving news coverage.

Update: It appears the pirated movies and TV shows are only visible in the app in certain countries, such as Canada and France. In the U.S., the app actually appears to be a basic calendar app, which may have helped it to stay under the radar until now.

Update 2: The app has been removed from the App Store.