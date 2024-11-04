Apple Accidentally Lets Pirated Movies and TV Shows App Into App Store

by

Apple has accidentally allowed an iPhone and iPad app that allows you to stream pirated movies and TV shows for free into the App Store, according to a post from Kevin Aubin on Threads. The post was earlier reported by The Verge.

iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue
While the so-called "Univer Note" app's description says that it "can easily help you record every day's events and plan your time," it actually lets you stream movies that are still playing in theaters, like Smile 2 and Venom: The Last Dance. You can also watch shows from streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and even Apple TV+. Oops!

It appears that the French-language app has been available in the App Store since September, but it is unclear how long the app has offered pirated movies and TV shows instead of calendar functionality. This app clearly went undetected by Apple's App Review team, and it should be removed from the App Store promptly after receiving news coverage.

Update: It appears the pirated movies and TV shows are only visible in the app in certain countries, such as Canada and France. In the U.S., the app actually appears to be a basic calendar app, which may have helped it to stay under the radar until now.

Update 2: The app has been removed from the App Store.

goodthymes Avatar
goodthymes
26 minutes ago at 09:20 am
This is a bit concerning actually. What else has been slipping through behind the scene? So much for Apple's vaunted secured walled garden argument.

Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
24 minutes ago at 09:21 am
this blows my mind considering how hard it was for me to get a simple funny stickers app approved

tennisproha Avatar
tennisproha
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Apple app reviewer's are either overpaid developers or developers who can't read code but managed to pass the Apple interview process.

Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
25 minutes ago at 09:21 am
The impenetrable walled garden is still working well then ?. The Apple Store can just be insecure as 3rd party ones, as Apple can never guarantee bad apps can't make it through.

WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
23 minutes ago at 09:22 am
The way they do this is by a server side change. It looks like a note taking app by App Store Review, and the moment it gets approved, they switch it to the pirating app.

Very clever way of doing this.

Another way of doing this is when the date is under March 6, 2025 for example, when it gets approved before that date, it's a note taking app. The moment March 6, 2025 happens, the app switches to the pirating app.

Don't ask how I know this, I don't do this myself (I promiseee)

TechnoTiger3000 Avatar
TechnoTiger3000
19 minutes ago at 09:26 am
This is really non-news, no? They missed a hidden feature from a random new app a month ago that allowed you to do what you can already do in Safari (consume pirated content), and it’s probably already fixed? I don't get why this is a story.

