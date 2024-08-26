Both iPhone 16 Pro Models to Use Telephoto Lens From Same Supplier
This year, Apple will bring the Tetraprism Telephoto lens that was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max to both iPhone 16 Pro models, and a new report out of Korea claims that Apple will initially rely on the same supplier as it did in 2023 for the required folded zoom modules.
According to The Elec, LG Innotek will provide the modules for the initial stock of iPhone 16 Pro models, which are expected to launch on Friday, September 20. The telephoto camera has a folded glass structure below the lens, which Apple refers to as Tetraprism technology. It reflects light four times over, allowing for a longer focal length of 120mm. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both offer 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom.
Apple uses 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization for the Telephoto lens in the Pro Max, and because it is able to move in three directions, it delivers twice as many micro-adjustments as before for crisp photos even when zoomed all the way in.
When initial stock is spent, which is expected to be around the fourth quarter, Apple will reportedly use its secondary vendors Foxconn and Cowell to manufacture the folded zoom module as well to drive down costs. Meanwhile, Sharp is not expected to supply any camera modules for any iPhones launching the year.
