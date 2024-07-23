Apple Seeds tvOS 17.6 Release Candidate to Developers
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming tvOS 17.6 to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after the release of the fourth beta. The RC marks the final version of tvOS 17.6 that will see a public release in the near future.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17.6 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS software releases are usually minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on smaller improvements rather than outward-facing changes. We don't yet know what's included in tvOS 17.6.
Apple shares some information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch, but Apple does not provide notes during beta testing.
Though we don't always know what's new in tvOS betas, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download new software upon release.
