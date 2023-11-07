12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Be Discontinued Next Year
Apple plans to discontinue the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED backlighting in 2024, according to a recent report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, suggesting that the tablet will not remain in the lineup for a reduced price following the launch of the rumored 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display next year.
TrendForce:
The shipment volume for Mini LED notebooks is estimated to decrease by approximately 39% YoY. Meanwhile, with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro expected to be discontinued in 2024, the shipment volume of Mini LED tablets is expected to decrease by about 15.6% YoY, making these two the only applications expected to decline.
In December 2022, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young was first to report that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be succeeded by a slightly larger 13-inch model with an OLED display. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays, an M3 chip, and an aluminum Magic Keyboard to launch next year.
OLED display technology would allow for the next iPad Pro models to offer increased brightness, higher contrast ratio, greater color accuracy, and lower power consumption compared to the existing models with LCD panels. Young said Apple would be using very thin hybrid OLED displays with a combination of flexible and rigid materials, which could allow for the next iPad Pro models to have a slightly thinner design.
iPad Pro models released since 2017 support ProMotion, allowing for a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. The switch to OLED would likely allow for the refresh rate to drop down even further to 10Hz or lower to save battery life. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models can reach as low as 1Hz while in always-on display mode.
Apple is also expected to update the iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad in 2024, but none of those models are expected to switch to OLED next year.
