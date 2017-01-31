Apple Watch Sets All Time Revenue Record in Q1 2017

Tuesday January 31, 2017 2:17 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple does not break out sales of the Apple Watch like it does for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the Apple Watch set all time unit and revenue records during the first fiscal quarter of 2017, suggesting significant sales during the holidays.

Cook said holiday demand was "so strong" that Apple "couldn't make enough." He went on to say the company is thrilled with the response its seen to the wearable device.

apple watch series 2 2
While the Apple Watch set an all time revenue record, that's not reflected in Apple's "Other" products category, which was down eight percent year over year.

"Other," which includes the Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, the iPod, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories (including the new AirPods), brought in $4.02 billion, down from $4.35 billion in the year-ago quarter.

It's not clear what was responsible for the drop if Apple Watch sales are up, but slower Beats and Apple TV sales could be one explanation.

Apple also set revenue records for the iPhone and Mac, along with its Services category.

goobot
goobot
17 minutes ago at 02:37 pm

How does anyone really know because, Tim said so? This from the MR write-up ...

- Apple does not break out sales of the Apple Watch

- While the Apple Watch set an all time revenue record, that's not reflected in Apple's "Other" products category, which was down eight percent year over year.

- "Other," which includes the Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, the iPod, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories (including the new AirPods)


Somebody's BSing here. I defy anyone to breakout the "Other" numbers to give credence to Cook's statement.

The record just means more than last time no? They could sell 5 more this year than last and it would be a record.
Avatar
RedOrchestra
15 minutes ago at 02:39 pm

The record just means more than last time no? They could sell 5 more this year than last and it would be a record.



Yeah, you're right - there's never been any baseline data so Cook can say anything.
Avatar
mcfrazieriv
28 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
I use the Apple Watch everyday even though I was quite against the idea in the very beginning. Great to get an estimate on your calorie output and activity level day by day... but still incredible infant. Heart rate monitor is inaccurate most of the time, your activity isn't stored in iCloud for some reason and the damn watch crashes/restarts just as much as the first iPhone did.
