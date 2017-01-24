Apple Adopts San Francisco Font for Apple.com Website

As of today, Apple has started changing the font on its Apple.com website to San Francisco, the typeface it debuted alongside the Apple Watch in 2015.
On Apple's homepage and other web pages on the site, the San Francisco font is being used in many places where text is displayed, replacing the previous Myriad font. Bolder and easier to read, San Francisco has been used on iOS devices and Macs since iOS 9 and OS X 10.11 were introduced in 2015.
San Francisco is a condensed sans-serif that's similar to Helvetica. It was created specifically for small displays like the Apple Watch, with extra spacing between letters to increase legibility. It also works well on larger Retina displays because of its clean design.
Apple's website with old font on left, new San Francisco font on right
San Francisco is the first font Apple has designed in-house in many years. In the 80s and 90s, Apple used several fonts that were created in-house, but the company largely stopped making its own fonts in the early 1990s.
Apple isn't yet using the San Francisco font for its entire website, but may continue the transition to the new font over the coming days.
(Thanks, Nick!)
Tag: San Francisco