iTunes Documentary 'Viva Amiga' Charts History of the Early Macintosh Rival

Sunday January 22, 2017 6:59 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Earlier this month, a new KickStarter-funded documentary debuted on iTunes covering the intriguing history of the popular Amiga computer. Directed by Zach Weddington, Viva Amiga tells the story of how the Amiga project was started in 1985, and successfully captures the excitement of developers and users for what was considered a game-changing platform at the time.

The documentary features interviews with key Amiga engineers as well as some interviews with Amiga users (some of whom continue to use Amigas today), and charts the tremendous highs and incredible lows of the platform over the ensuing decades.

Viva Amiga
In 1985, an upstart team of Silicon Valley mavericks created a miracle: the Amiga computer. A machine made for creativity. For games, for art, for expression. Breaking from the mold set by IBM and Apple, this was something new. Something to change what people believed computers could do.

From the creation of the world's first multimedia digital art powerhouse, to a bankrupt shell sold and resold into obscurity, to a post-punk spark revitalized by determined fans. Viva Amiga is a look at a digital dream and the freaks, geeks and geniuses who brought it to life.
Acquired by Commodore in 1984 for an estimated $30 million, the multimedia Amiga computer created a lot of excitement around Silicon Valley, thanks to its impressive accelerated graphics and audio hardware.

Steve Jobs reportedly became worried about the buzz surrounding the Amiga – the machine used the same Motorola 68000 processor as the Macintosh, but with its 4,096-color display output, 4-channel sampled stereo sound and multi-tasking GUI, it made the year-old Macintosh look seriously outdated.


During an event held at the Computer History Museum, California, where Viva Amiga got its first showing, Amiga Corp. investor Bill Hart confirmed that Steve Jobs took an early interest in the Amiga, and visited the group to watch a demo of what would later become the Amiga 1000. An Apple buyout was even floated, but Jobs reportedly never took the proposition seriously.

Ultimately, little came of the visit, which was later described as a "fishing expedition" for Jobs. Despite being integrated into just three chips, the machine had too much hardware for the Apple CEO's liking, while its full-bus-access expansion port was anathema to Jobs' pursuit of a closed architecture system.

Despite some successes – notably, the best-selling Amiga 500 home computer, introduced in 1987 – poor marketing and an inability to reproduce the heights of early innovations led to the Amiga losing market share to game consoles, IBM PCs, and Apple computers, and Commodore ultimately went bankrupt in April 1994.

Viva Amiga is available to buy for $9.99 or rent for $4.99 on iTunes. [Direct Link]
HobeSoundDarryl
35 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Amiga was a spectacular computer in it's day.

It crushed monochrome DOS-based PCs and was priced well below "expensive" Macintosh's that were still mostly viewed as monochrome (and tiny screens) too. The local computer store carried all 3 platforms and it appeared to be so far ahead with color graphics, sound and animation.

The "bouncing ball" demo amazed... the (32-color) King Tut image from Deluxe Paint was a mesmorizing, digital Mona Lisa at that time. Then came the ray-traced "Juggler" demo using 4096 colors (which was a mind-blower at the time). Juggler begged for concepts like Ray tracing and similar to come to the masses in apps and several good ones quickly followed.

It had a voice long before the others had much of anything that way.

It had standardized file formats so that one could share files between apps made by many different companies.

Deluxe Paint and Deluxe Music Construction Set were very early killer apps.

Games rivaled arcade machines at the time. And game developers really pushed that hardware to stand out from rivals. Arcade translations tended to look & sound just like the arcade games without compromises.

If one wanted to learn to code, the native language with Amiga was C (I think well before the other platforms got there).

Hardware offloaded complex tasks in graphics, sound & animation to coprocessors well before the others were doing that.

It had a terrific, real multitasking, icon/windows/mouse-based OS that entirely fit in 256K (later 512K) Yes that's "K".

Early computer animators, graphic designers, etc could simply do much more with an Amiga than the other platforms at the time.

Personally, I wish it could have made it. I'd love to see what a 2017 Amiga would be like.
frankmcma
26 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Best computing years of my life! I wrote for Amazing Computing and other pubs and was immersed in everything Amiga for years, including using the Video Toaster at the cable studio I was running at the time. The graphic and video capabilities were fantastic for its day. Having one felt so very magical.

I watched the documentary as soon as it came on iTunes. Its good, I wish it was longer and dug deeper (I guess I really want a mini-series since there is so much ground to cover) but as a film on the rise of the Amiga and how the creators and fans reacted, its a great, sweet stroll down memory lane!

Here is a cover story I wrote on using the Amiga at my studio (back in 1990!)
https://archive.org/details/amazing-computing-magazine-1990-08
