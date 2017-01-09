Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 10.2.1 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming iOS 10.2.1 update to developers, three weeks after seeding the second iOS 10.2.1 beta and nearly a month after releasing iOS 10.2, the second major update to the iOS 10 operating system.
Registered developers can download the third iOS 10.2.1 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
It isn't yet known what features are included in iOS 10.2.1, but as a minor 10.2.x update, it appears to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. No new features were discovered in the first two iOS 10.2.1 betas, but we'll update this post if any changes are found in the third beta.
iOS 10.2.1 follows the release of iOS 10.2, a significant update that brought Unicode 9 emoji, a new TV app, Messages Screen Effects, Music improvements, and a whole slew of bug fixes.
35 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Crap was hoping for 10.3 today or tomorrow.
32 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Expected official release.
34 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Crap was hoping for 10.3 today or tomorrow.
Me too, seems very unlikely now.
Twitter leak ruined it!
33 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Where's that theatre mode at?
7 minutes ago at 10:28 am
I keep hoping they'll fix the input blocking in iOS. Feels so slow when it ignores your input gestures.
13 minutes ago at 10:22 am
You need to understand a running joke on this forum. Relax!I'm more than relaxed, but thank you for caring. Others will like this message if they didn't find you funny either. Time will tell.
29 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Crap was hoping for 10.3 today or tomorrow.Yeah because Apple only work on one build at one time...
iOS 10.3 beta 1 could, and probably will still be released tomorrow.
15 minutes ago at 10:20 am
You need to understand SDKs.You need to understand a running joke on this forum. Relax!
10 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Hopefully it will have a fix for the Bluetooth stutter/skipping? Maybe they had to tack that on at the last moment now that AirPods are shipping and they can't can't blame everyone else's firmware anymore.
