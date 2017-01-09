New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 10.2.1 to Developers

Monday January 9, 2017 9:59 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming iOS 10.2.1 update to developers, three weeks after seeding the second iOS 10.2.1 beta and nearly a month after releasing iOS 10.2, the second major update to the iOS 10 operating system.

Registered developers can download the third iOS 10.2.1 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.

ios-10-2-1-beta
It isn't yet known what features are included in iOS 10.2.1, but as a minor 10.2.x update, it appears to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. No new features were discovered in the first two iOS 10.2.1 betas, but we'll update this post if any changes are found in the third beta.

iOS 10.2.1 follows the release of iOS 10.2, a significant update that brought Unicode 9 emoji, a new TV app, Messages Screen Effects, Music improvements, and a whole slew of bug fixes.

Related Roundup: iOS 10
[ 30 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
TheAppleFairy
35 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Crap was hoping for 10.3 today or tomorrow.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
JetBlack7
32 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Expected official release.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mlrollin91
34 minutes ago at 10:01 am

Crap was hoping for 10.3 today or tomorrow.


Me too, seems very unlikely now.

Twitter leak ruined it!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
andrew5494
33 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Where's that theatre mode at?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Altis
7 minutes ago at 10:28 am
I keep hoping they'll fix the input blocking in iOS. Feels so slow when it ignores your input gestures.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
acedout
13 minutes ago at 10:22 am

You need to understand a running joke on this forum. Relax!

I'm more than relaxed, but thank you for caring. Others will like this message if they didn't find you funny either. Time will tell.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
andy.ringwood
29 minutes ago at 10:05 am

Crap was hoping for 10.3 today or tomorrow.

Yeah because Apple only work on one build at one time...

iOS 10.3 beta 1 could, and probably will still be released tomorrow.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bigpoppa
15 minutes ago at 10:20 am

You need to understand SDKs.

You need to understand a running joke on this forum. Relax!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Markarian421
10 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Hopefully it will have a fix for the Bluetooth stutter/skipping? Maybe they had to tack that on at the last moment now that AirPods are shipping and they can't can't blame everyone else's firmware anymore.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]