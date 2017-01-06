Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Tim Cook Made Lower $8.7 Million in 2016 as Apple Missed its Own Performance Targets
Apple's annual shareholders meeting will be held on February 28 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the Town Hall building at its Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to an SEC document filed electronically today. Admission is open to all shareholders of record on a first come, first served basis.
A primary item of business on the agenda is to elect the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders in 2018, with Apple nominating the same eight individuals currently serving on its board: Tim Cook, Al Gore, Bob Iger, James Bell, Andrea Jung, Art Levinson, Ron Sugar, and Sue Wagner.
The filing reveals Apple CEO Tim Cook made $8.7 million in 2016, down from $10.3 million in 2015 and $9.2 million in 2014. Cook's earnings included a base salary of $3 million, performance-based bonuses of $5.37 million, and other compensation of nearly $378,000. Other named executives netted nearly $23 million apiece.
Apple noted it did not meet its target performance goals for both net sales and operating income in 2016, resulting in the senior executives receiving only 89.5% of their cash incentives. In 2015, the executives received 100% of their cash incentives as Apple met its performance goals for sales in that year.
