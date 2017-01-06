Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year With Exclusive Wallpapers Created on iPad, iMac, and MacBook Pro

In celebration of the 2017 Chinese New Year, designated Year of the Rooster, Apple has launched a new section on its website in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore highlighting five young Chinese artists that have created contemporary versions of traditional "Nianhua" folk art. The first day of the Chinese New Year is January 28, 2017.
The artists include Victo Ngai, Eszter Chen, Zhou Fan, Ye Hongxing, and Jiang Shan. Apple has given some background information on each piece of art created for the Chinese New Year celebrations, which were all created using a range of its products, including the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and iMac.
Software programs used to make the art include Procreate for iPad, and Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator for Mac. On its website, Apple has wallpaper download links for each piece of art, as well as the date and location where each artist's work will be showcased at an Apple retail store in China.
Earlier this week, accessory maker Mophie also announced a product of its own that has a theme surrounding the Year of the Rooster. Available on Apple.com, users can purchase a version of Mophie's Powerstation Plus XL mobile battery with all-new artwork designed by Chinese street artist Hua Tunan. The XL universal battery offers 12,000 mAh of charge to both iOS and micro USB devices.
Apple has offered exclusive wallpapers to users in the past, last March encouraging fans to use its Renew program with a set of pro-environment backgrounds. For the Chinese New Year images, users can choose to download each piece of art in sizes for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
Earlier this week, Apple announced a Chinese New Year sale where users had the chance to get a free pair of red Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones when they purchased a select Mac or iPhone. The sale is now over, but began at 8:00 AM local time on January 6 in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. The company also launched a New Year's gift guide with products themed around the celebrations.
The artists include Victo Ngai, Eszter Chen, Zhou Fan, Ye Hongxing, and Jiang Shan. Apple has given some background information on each piece of art created for the Chinese New Year celebrations, which were all created using a range of its products, including the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and iMac.
Software programs used to make the art include Procreate for iPad, and Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator for Mac. On its website, Apple has wallpaper download links for each piece of art, as well as the date and location where each artist's work will be showcased at an Apple retail store in China.
Earlier this week, accessory maker Mophie also announced a product of its own that has a theme surrounding the Year of the Rooster. Available on Apple.com, users can purchase a version of Mophie's Powerstation Plus XL mobile battery with all-new artwork designed by Chinese street artist Hua Tunan. The XL universal battery offers 12,000 mAh of charge to both iOS and micro USB devices.
Apple has offered exclusive wallpapers to users in the past, last March encouraging fans to use its Renew program with a set of pro-environment backgrounds. For the Chinese New Year images, users can choose to download each piece of art in sizes for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
Earlier this week, Apple announced a Chinese New Year sale where users had the chance to get a free pair of red Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones when they purchased a select Mac or iPhone. The sale is now over, but began at 8:00 AM local time on January 6 in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. The company also launched a New Year's gift guide with products themed around the celebrations.
Tag: Chinese New Year