CES 2017: Razer Debuts 'Project Valerie' Triple Display Laptop

Thursday January 5, 2017 9:44 AM PST by Juli Clover
Razer, known for its gaming laptops and accessories, today unveiled its latest product, the world's first triple display laptop. Project Valerie features a Razer laptop that's equipped with one main display and two fold out side displays, all of which are 4K.

Each display measures in at 17.3 inches, for what Razer says is the most expansive viewing experience in a notebook. Project Valerie is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce 1080 GPU and supports NVIDIA Surround View with a resolution of 11520 x 2160 for an immersive gaming experience.

projectvalerie
While the three displays can be used as a single display, they can also be used individually to run multiple applications at the same time. An automated deployment system that uses durable aluminum hinges lets the laptop be set up in a matter of seconds, with perfect display alignment.


According to Razer, though its equipped with three displays, Project Valerie has a form factor that's comparable to other 17-inch gaming laptops on the market, fitting neatly into a laptop bag so it can be taken anywhere. It's about 1.5 inches thick and weighs approximately 12 pounds.

Project Valerie is still a prototype machine and it is not clear if it will eventually see a release. No launch date information or pricing details are available, but interested customers can sign up to learn more about it on Razer's website.

Tags: Razer, CES 2017
21 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
machpost
32 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Are they still in the scooter business?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Klae17
32 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Dear Apple,

This is what courage looks like. Not just removing ports and audio jacks that millions use. Granted it's ugly as sin but at least they are trying.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Will.O.Bie
26 minutes ago at 09:54 am

It's 1.5 inches and 12 pounds. For goodness' sake, there's no justifying this. I'd take any Mac over this, any day of the week. An iMac would be more portable.


If you know gaming, they don't care about THINNESS. It's all about what you can pack inside a laptop as much as possible for as little as possible. This is actually around the average specs of gaming laptops, albeit, a lot heavier.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
29 minutes ago at 09:52 am

Dear Apple,

This is what courage looks like. Not just removing ports and audio jacks that millions use. Granted it's ugly as sin but at least they are trying.


It's 1.5 inches and 12 pounds. For goodness' sake, there's no justifying this. I'd take any Mac over this, any day of the week. An iMac would be more portable.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]