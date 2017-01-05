Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Pepcom at CES: HomeKit Accessories Galore, a Tiny Apple Watch Charger, an iPhone-Connected Car HUD, and More
One of the best ways to see the highlights of what CES has to offer is at the shows -- CES Unveiled, Pepcom, and ShowStoppers. MacRumors videographer Matt hit up Pepcom last night, where he searched for the coolest, most interesting products available on the show floor.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Amid the highlights at Pepcom were the motion-activated Ring Floodlight Cam, iDevices HomeKit-enabled switches and outlets, the HomeKit-enabled Eve Series, Incase luggage equipped with batteries and Bluetooth, and a snazzy keychain-sized Apple watch charger from Kanex.
Navdy's iPhone-connected heads-up display unit for use in cars was one of the neatest products at Pepcom, and Corning was there showing off Gorilla Glass 5, which is more resistant to impacts and could be used in future iPhones.
If you missed our CES Unveiled video, make sure to check it out here, and for our full CES coverage, click here. Stay tuned to MacRumors and follow us on YouTube because we're going to have more CES content to share this week.
Amid the highlights at Pepcom were the motion-activated Ring Floodlight Cam, iDevices HomeKit-enabled switches and outlets, the HomeKit-enabled Eve Series, Incase luggage equipped with batteries and Bluetooth, and a snazzy keychain-sized Apple watch charger from Kanex.
Navdy's iPhone-connected heads-up display unit for use in cars was one of the neatest products at Pepcom, and Corning was there showing off Gorilla Glass 5, which is more resistant to impacts and could be used in future iPhones.
If you missed our CES Unveiled video, make sure to check it out here, and for our full CES coverage, click here. Stay tuned to MacRumors and follow us on YouTube because we're going to have more CES content to share this week.
Tag: CES 2017