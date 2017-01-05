CES 2017: Honeywell Debuts Two Home Security Cameras, Adding HomeKit to Lyric Security System

Honeywell today unveiled two indoor security cameras and confirmed plans to add HomeKit to its Lyric Security system at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
The semi-cylindrical Lyric C1 camera captures 720p video at 30 FPS with a 135-degree viewing angle, while the circular Lyric C2 camera records in 1080p at 30 FPS and has a 138-degree viewing angle. Both models have a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio functionality.
Honeywell's new Lyric C2 (left) and Lyric C1 (right) home security cameras
Like other smart home security cameras, including the just-announced D-Link Omna 180 Cam HD and Canary's All-in-One Home Security System and Camera, the Lyric C1 and Lyric C2 let homeowners monitor their homes while they are away for extra peace of mind, with both motion and noise detection.
The free Honeywell Lyric app enables users to control and view a live stream of their Lyric cameras with an iPhone or iPad. When the camera detects motion or certain sounds, users will receive notifications directly on their devices to get a bird's eye view of what's happening in their homes. Screenshots are also available.
The cameras have wired power and connect to a home's Wi-Fi network to provide live streaming at all times. Recordings can be saved locally to an 8GB SD card included with every Lyric C1 and C2 camera, even if the home's Wi-Fi is not working. Free cloud storage per day is also included, with 7- and 30-day upgrades available.
Honeywell said the new Lyric cameras will be available within the first three months of 2017. Pricing was not disclosed.
Meanwhile, the Lyric Home Security and Control System, originally launched in 2016, will receive a software update with HomeKit support within the first three months of 2017, enabling homeowners to control the system using Siri voice commands or Apple's new Home app on iOS 10.
The Lyric Home Security and Control System is a pro-installed security monitoring system with a 7-inch touchscreen and built-in camera. If a Lyric sensor or motion detector detects an unusual situation, the system will provide visual and audible notifications and send alerts to a paired iPhone or iPad.
