CES 2017: Promise Technology Unveils New 2TB Apollo Cloud With Lower $199 Price Tag

Promise Technology today unveiled the latest version of its Apollo Cloud personal cloud storage device, which offers 2TB of storage for $199. The 2TB Apollo Cloud joins the original 4TB model which is priced at $249.
The Apollo Cloud is designed to combine the ease of use of the cloud with the security of local storage, making network-attached storage simple and accessible for anyone. The Apollo Cloud lets individuals, families, and small businesses share and access files from anywhere.
Content stored on Apollo Cloud can be accessed through dedicated iOS and Mac apps. Up to 10 users can use the Apollo Cloud, with each receiving personal storage and the ability to share files with others.
Apollo Cloud features AES-256 encryption to safeguard data, and it has been optimized for macOS Sierra and Time Machine backups. Apollo is hoping the new 2TB storage tier and entry-level pricing will make the Apollo Cloud available to an even broader range of users.
The 2TB Apollo Cloud will be available from Apple retail stores and the online Apple Store in February.
Tags: Promise Technology, Apollo, CES 2017