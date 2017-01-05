CES 2017: Henge Docks Debuts New Horizontal and Vertical Docking Stations for 2016 MacBook Pro

Henge, known for its range of docks for Apple's line of notebooks and iOS devices, today introduced new docking stations designed for the 2016 MacBook Pro. There are a total of three new docks: the Tethered Docking Station, the Vertical Docking Station, and the Horizontal Docking Station.
The Tethered Docking Station, available in Space Gray, is designed to be an extension of the MacBook Pro, with an 85-watt power supply, three USB Type-A ports, two Mini DisplayPorts, an SD card slot, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an audio port, and support for USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (there are two models). An angled design allows the MacBook to rest directly on the dock.
The Vertical Docking Station, also available in Space Gray, includes pass-through connections for USB-C or Thunderbolt 3, allowing customers to dock their MacBook Pros and have an instant connection to peripheral devices. Designed to pair with the Tethered Docking Station, the Vertical Docking Station is available for all three MacBook Pro models.
The Horizontal Docking Station is an all-in-one-dock that features 13 ports and the ability to drop your MacBook in place to have immediate access to all of your accessories. It features 85-watt power, support for up to four external displays, multiple USB Type-A ports, an SD card slot, and more. Like the other docks, it is available with either Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C support.
Henge is also announcing a new partnership with Apple, which will see it becoming an Apple Authorized Business Solution Provider. Henge can now sell bundles that include Apple MacBooks and Henge docking stations, and plans to introduce a variety of options that can save customers up to $150.
Bundles will range from the Clique paired with an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 and Apple Magic Keyboard to a new MacBook Pro paired with a Horizontal Docking Station.
"This partnership, coupled with the new products we are launching, allows us to offer our customers a complete workstation setup in one convenient spot, and at a discounted price," said Matthew Vroom, Henge Docks CEO. "It's an honor that we were selected for this program after having worked so hard to build products designed to complement and enhance the Apple user experience."The Tethered Docking Station will be available in March of 2017 for $199, the Vertical Docking Station will be available in the Spring of 2017 for $149, and the Horizontal Docking Station, also available in the Spring of 2017, will be priced at $499.
