CES 2017: Hands-On With a Smart Ring, Smart Shower, Smart Shoe, and Smart Everything
At CES Unveiled, we went exploring for the most interesting products. Some, like the connected hairbrush from Withings and Kérastase, are grasping at a future where everything you do is monitored and optimized, while others, like the Smart Remote from Sevenhugs, are trying to truly simplify your home.
Some honorable mentions are the Smart Cane from Dring Alert Systems and FeetMe smart insole. The Smart Cane monitors usage and creates a user profile. If the user deviates from the "normal" usage, or if the cane detects something like a fall, it will automatically alert a specified contact of this.
The FeetMe is a smart insole that you insert into a shoe. With the insole in place, you can monitor how you walk and run, and with that information, you can adjust your stride or pressure points to be more efficient.
I always knew it would happen eventually, I just through I'd be a bit older.
Am I the only one sick of everything having to become 'smart'? We've survived pretty well with a lot of dumb stuff up to this point. Does every product/gadget we own have to be connected to the internet?Nope, this stuff is insane. Most of it is either useless or a total gimmick that is "cool" but will do next to nothing to actually make your life easier. Some smart devices are useful, but it's getting ridiculous. The smart shower... can you really not just turn the water on when you get out of bed or yell at your kid to get out of the shower? lol
I prefer my dumb shower over a smart shower any day. Last thing I need is Siri or Alexa or Cortana or Google listening to me argue with myself and provide feedback.Or worse:
Siri: "Mcfrazieriv, you've been washing that same area for a while. Might I suggest washing your hands now.":D
