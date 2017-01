CES 2017: Hands-On With a Smart Ring, Smart Shower, Smart Shoe, and Smart Everything

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The Internet of Things is the name of the game at CES 2017 . If you can think of a product, there's a good chance a vendor not only has it, but has one that's connected to the internet via WiFi, Bluetooth, and an app.At CES Unveiled, we went exploring for the most interesting products. Some, like the connected hairbrush from Withings and Kérastase , are grasping at a future where everything you do is monitored and optimized, while others, like the Smart Remote from Sevenhugs , are trying to truly simplify your home.Some honorable mentions are the Smart Cane from Dring Alert Systems and FeetMe smart insole. The Smart Cane monitors usage and creates a user profile. If the user deviates from the "normal" usage, or if the cane detects something like a fall, it will automatically alert a specified contact of this.The FeetMe is a smart insole that you insert into a shoe. With the insole in place, you can monitor how you walk and run, and with that information, you can adjust your stride or pressure points to be more efficient.