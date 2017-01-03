CES 2017: ExoLens Announces iPhone 7 Case Compatible With Zeiss Lenses

ExoLens, a company that's partnered with Zeiss to bring professional-grade lenses to the iPhone, today announced a new protective case for the iPhone 7. The case is designed to keep the iPhone 7 safe from bumps, scratches, and drops while it's being used with ExoLens' range of Zeiss lenses.
Designed for the iPhone 7, ExoLens says the new accessory is an "ultra-durable dual layer case" created with impact-resistant materials and designed to be slim and low-profile.
The ExoLens Case will be available for purchase during the first quarter of 2017. Pricing has not yet been announced.
Designed for the iPhone 7, ExoLens says the new accessory is an "ultra-durable dual layer case" created with impact-resistant materials and designed to be slim and low-profile.
"After launching our line of ZEISS ExoLens mobile photography solutions earlier this year, consumers told us that they loved the mobile photography lenses, but also expressed a desire for a solution that protected their iPhone, while still providing the lens attachment capability," says John Fellowes, Chief Executive Officer of Fellowes Brands. "The new ExoLens Case will provide the ability for users to seamlessly utilize our visually enhancing lenses, but the case will also shield the individuals iPhone from everyday drops and scratches at the same time."The case is compatible with all Pro Zeiss Lenses and upcoming ExoLens Prime lenses. The company sells a range of Zeiss telephoto, macro, and wide-angle lenses, which range in price from $150 to $200.
The ExoLens Case will be available for purchase during the first quarter of 2017. Pricing has not yet been announced.