MacRumors Giveaway: Win a G-Drive USB-C SSD or HDD From G-Technology

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with G-Technology to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win either a 1TB G-Drive Slim USB-C SSD or a 1TB G-Drive Mobile USB-C hard drive.
The G-Drive Slim USB-C SSD is an ideal accessory to use with either the MacBook or the new MacBook Pro, both of which are equipped with USB-C ports. Available in 500GB or 1TB capacities for $229.95 or $379.95, respectively, the G-Drive Slim is lightweight and portable with a sleek aluminum casing in Silver or Space Gray that matches Apple products.
It features USB 3.1 Gen 2 technology and supports transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s. It’s bus-powered and while designed for USB-C machines, it also ships with a USB-C to USB-A cable for use with older Macs.
The G-Drive USB-C Mobile is similar to the Slim SSD, but it’s more affordable at $119.95 and features a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive. The G-Drive USB-C Mobile features support for USB 3.1 Gen 1 with transfer speeds of up to 136MB/s.
It’s also made from a lightweight aluminum and is small enough to be tucked into a purse, pocket, or backpack. It comes in Silver, Gold, Space Gray, and Rose Gold to match Apple’s line of MacBooks. The Rose Gold, which we’re giving away, is an Apple-exclusive color (and it’s on sale from Apple.com as part of Apple’s USB-C sale). Like the Slim SDD, it comes with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable for use with older machines.
To enter to win our giveaway for either a 1TB G-Drive Slim USB-C SSD or a 1TB G-Drive Mobile USB-C hard drive, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (December 30) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 6. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 6 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
