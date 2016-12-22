Atari Releases 'RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic' for iOS

Atari has released RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on iPhone and iPad, combining the best features of the popular PC and Xbox titles RollerCoaster Tycoon (1999) and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 (2002) to create "a new RCT experience" for long-time fans.
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic costs $5.99 and is available on the App Store for iPad and iPhone, with the expansion packs Wacky Worlds, Time Twister and Toolkit available as in-app purchases. [Direct Link]
Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon® PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices.The game includes hundreds of pre-made designs and classic building tools for bespoke coaster construction, a fully featured park designer and park management tools, 95 classic park scenarios from the two games, and the original graphics, park music and sound effects.
Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in.
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic costs $5.99 and is available on the App Store for iPad and iPhone, with the expansion packs Wacky Worlds, Time Twister and Toolkit available as in-app purchases. [Direct Link]
Tag: Atari