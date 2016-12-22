Atari Releases 'RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic' for iOS

Thursday December 22, 2016 2:30 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Atari has released RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on iPhone and iPad, combining the best features of the popular PC and Xbox titles RollerCoaster Tycoon (1999) and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 (2002) to create "a new RCT experience" for long-time fans.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon® PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices.

Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in.
The game includes hundreds of pre-made designs and classic building tools for bespoke coaster construction, a fully featured park designer and park management tools, 95 classic park scenarios from the two games, and the original graphics, park music and sound effects.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic costs $5.99 and is available on the App Store for iPad and iPhone, with the expansion packs Wacky Worlds, Time Twister and Toolkit available as in-app purchases. [Direct Link]

hostins
3 hours ago at 03:07 am
Guys, we are old...
cracksoup
4 hours ago at 02:37 am
FINALLY! I played this like crazy as a child.
dannys1
4 hours ago at 02:40 am
Many hours were wasted on this in my youth.
nfl46
3 hours ago at 03:25 am
Wow. I used to love this game! Definitely going to buy it! The young kids may not like this because of the graphics but this is exactly how it look back in '99.
oneMadRssn
16 minutes ago at 05:58 am
I remember the trick was finding all the visitors who were unhappy, picking them up, and dropping them in the lake to die. That was the best way to get your happiness rating up quickly.
Rating: 2 Votes
GadgetBen
1 hour ago at 04:57 am
Theme Park was so much better! The original. There would be sick everywhere and the cleaners would be on a fag break or stuck in a loop walking in circles!

The engineers would all sit and eat their lunch whilst the rides were burning down and people were screaming!!

I wish they would bring this game back!

[MEDIA=youtube]q4zvMmM0HX8[/MEDIA]
0815
3 hours ago at 02:49 am
Brings back memories - hope I will not be disappointed after purchasing it.
nhannomad
4 hours ago at 02:44 am
Took them this long? Now bring it on Mac App Store with iCloud sync so I could be consumed again.
Rating: 1 Votes
